StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.89 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.