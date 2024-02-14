StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.89 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

