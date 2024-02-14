StockNews.com Downgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Copa has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

