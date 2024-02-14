StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.50 on Monday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $51 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Biglari Sardar grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

