StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

