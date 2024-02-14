StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.