StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SP opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SP Plus by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 510.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 42.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

