StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 598.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 840,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.