StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
STRM opened at $0.51 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
