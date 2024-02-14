StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

STRM opened at $0.51 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.