StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

