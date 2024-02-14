StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.44. 4,059,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,326,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in StoneCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

