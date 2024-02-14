Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%.

SLF opened at $51.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

