Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 8.7%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.19. 7,815,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,624,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 10.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after buying an additional 324,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after buying an additional 416,747 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.