Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance
SGC opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $222.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
