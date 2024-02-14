Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 960743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
