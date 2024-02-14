Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 960743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Talon Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

About Talon Metals

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

