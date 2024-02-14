Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $46.64

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $44.96. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 109,691 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

