Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $420.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.32 and its 200-day moving average is $409.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

