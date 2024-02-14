Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Under Armour Trading Down 4.3 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Under Armour by 527.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 174,159 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.4% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 132.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

