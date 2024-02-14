Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

TSLA traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.62. 35,741,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,393,133. The firm has a market cap of $591.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average is $235.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

