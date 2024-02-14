Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla stock opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

