Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $185.55. 41,049,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,542,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average of $235.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $590.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

