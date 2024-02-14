Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,298,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 376,688 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 4.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,576,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 83.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,741,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,393,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average is $235.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $591.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

