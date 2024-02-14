Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGH opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 333,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

