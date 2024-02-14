Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 315,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Textainer Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.