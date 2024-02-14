The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,212 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AZEK were worth $72,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 31.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 94,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 572,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

