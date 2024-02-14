The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NTB opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

