The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Boeing were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.70. 2,030,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,414,958. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.27 and a 200 day moving average of $216.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

