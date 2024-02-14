The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Clorox worth $59,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:CLX opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
