The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Clorox worth $59,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

