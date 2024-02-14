The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Clorox by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

