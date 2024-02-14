The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

