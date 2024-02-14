The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40,710 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $247,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,412. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.40.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

