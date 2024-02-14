The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 23.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 957,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

