The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,998 shares of company stock worth $2,511,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 212,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

