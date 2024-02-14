The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. 856,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,402. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

