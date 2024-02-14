Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,400 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,363 shares of company stock worth $24,832,091 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

