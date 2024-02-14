Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 5,458 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2,251.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 230,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

