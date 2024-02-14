Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $505.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.15. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $513.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

