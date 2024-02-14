Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.24 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CRH by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in CRH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

