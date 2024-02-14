Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

