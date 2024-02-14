Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.06 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,874.1% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $177.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

