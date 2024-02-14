Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,615 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.