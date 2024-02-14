Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,400 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,832,091. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.