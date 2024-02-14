Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 18,999 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

NYSE TGT opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

