Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 40,000 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of SON opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

