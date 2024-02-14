Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 575 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

