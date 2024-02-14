Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

DLTR stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

