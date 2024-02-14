Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,557. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.