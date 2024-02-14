TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.65.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 426,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,744. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -389.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $14,585,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

