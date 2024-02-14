Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,021 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 234% compared to the average volume of 4,201 put options.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -359.98%.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

