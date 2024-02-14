TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TransUnion stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after buying an additional 108,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,456,000 after buying an additional 92,946 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

