Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

